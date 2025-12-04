Veltria Advisors Corp. Invests $1.03 Million in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Veltria Advisors Corp. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 0.7% of Veltria Advisors Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,121,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,901,000 after acquiring an additional 631,310 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,552,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,385,000 after purchasing an additional 495,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,510,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,080,000 after purchasing an additional 440,033 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,468,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 118.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 642,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after buying an additional 347,969 shares in the last quarter.

JMBS stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

