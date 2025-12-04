XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Replimune Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 106.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 582.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,833,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,372,000 after acquiring an additional 237,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 563,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $809.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $47,392.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 123,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,100.80. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $65,956.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 139,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,133.50. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

