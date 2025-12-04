Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 23847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.4150.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Down 3.5%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

