Veltria Advisors Corp. Acquires Shares of 2,906 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Veltria Advisors Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,687,000 after purchasing an additional 64,807 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 292,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,771,000 after buying an additional 61,522 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $226.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $134.11 and a 52 week high of $240.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

