Knuff & Co LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in Chevron by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 37,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 3,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX opened at $151.58 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

