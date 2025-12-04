Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 25,987 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 263.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Wall Street Zen raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

