Two Seas Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. $ARDX

Two Seas Capital LP lessened its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,539,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580,921 shares during the period. Ardelyx accounts for 0.1% of Two Seas Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Two Seas Capital LP’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 149,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 67.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,997,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after buying an additional 634,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,067,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 836.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

In other news, insider Mike Kelliher sold 5,560 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 271,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,342.74. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $33,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 299,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,418.30. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 64,868 shares of company stock worth $359,369 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.55. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

