XXEC Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

XXEC Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for about 3.5% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Xylem by 11.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Xylem by 13.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,183,000 after acquiring an additional 663,191 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $160.00 price target on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Xylem Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $140.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

