Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Director Donal Mulligan Buys 15,000 Shares

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) Director Donal Mulligan purchased 15,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $435,000. This trade represents a 150.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENR opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $39.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.07). Energizer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 161.50%. The company had revenue of $832.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,421,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,906,000 after purchasing an additional 170,017 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,789,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,554,000 after purchasing an additional 583,465 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,436,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,536,000 after buying an additional 675,426 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after buying an additional 775,221 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,899,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,296,000 after buying an additional 491,794 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

