Two Seas Capital LP Takes $1.20 Million Position in Cipher Mining Inc. $CIFR

Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIFR. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 258.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Custos Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Compass Point started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In other news, Director Holly Morrow Evans sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $281,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 195,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,894.88. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 173,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,076.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,054,488 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,069.76. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,498,308 shares of company stock valued at $270,978,894. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.50 and a beta of 2.91.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $106.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Mining Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

