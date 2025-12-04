Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Sells 51,961 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 51,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $218,236.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,705,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,363,373. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Braden Michael Leonard sold 222,925 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $929,597.25.

On Monday, December 1st, Braden Michael Leonard sold 300,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.87. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADVM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 price target on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Chardan Capital cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

