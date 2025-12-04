IREN Limited $IREN Shares Purchased by Two Seas Capital LP

Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,891 shares during the period. IREN comprises approximately 0.2% of Two Seas Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Two Seas Capital LP’s holdings in IREN were worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of IREN during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IREN by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in IREN during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IREN by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

IREN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of IREN from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Macquarie increased their target price on IREN to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete Research began coverage on IREN in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on IREN from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

IREN opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. IREN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 4.23.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

