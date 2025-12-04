Two Seas Capital LP Has $37.46 Million Holdings in Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 393,406 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG accounts for about 0.6% of Two Seas Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Two Seas Capital LP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $37,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Golar LNG by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of GLNG opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

Golar LNG Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.