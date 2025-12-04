Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.64, for a total transaction of $312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 97,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,347,026.88. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.26, for a total value of $340,260.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total value of $348,270.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $336.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 97,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $16,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

