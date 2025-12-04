Trek Financial LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 415.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 26,840 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,451,000 after buying an additional 603,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. The trade was a 36.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock worth $79,621,482. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

