Trek Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $43.72.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

