Trek Financial LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF $REMX

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 1,596.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.41.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

