Two Seas Capital LP Has $70.86 Million Holdings in Calumet, Inc. $CLMT

Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,497,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631,098 shares during the period. Calumet makes up about 1.2% of Two Seas Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Two Seas Capital LP owned 0.05% of Calumet worth $70,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet by 112.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 901,933 shares during the period. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Calumet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. now owns 5,817,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,647,000 after acquiring an additional 180,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calumet by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 116,777 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Calumet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,610,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Calumet by 514.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 79,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.18. Calumet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

Calumet ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

CLMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Calumet from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Calumet in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised Calumet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calumet in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Calumet from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calumet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.04.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

