5,508 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after buying an additional 850,025 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Argus lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $235.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

