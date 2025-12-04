Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on February 20th

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.
Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.
Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.3%
SIG opened at $88.95 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $110.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.
