Trek Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,516 iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,518,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,625,000 after buying an additional 3,702,760 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,067.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,929,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,731 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,215,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,723,000 after purchasing an additional 406,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,347.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,771,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,509 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of INDA opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

