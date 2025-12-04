Stakk (ASX:SKK) Insider Nikhil Ghanekar Purchases 9,888,265 Shares

Stakk Ltd (ASX:SKK – Get Free Report) insider Nikhil Ghanekar bought 9,888,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$365,865.81.
Stakk Stock Performance
