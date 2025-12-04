Trek Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMMD. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.