Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Geron Corporation $GERN

Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geron accounts for 1.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Geron worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 84.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Geron during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GERN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Geron from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Geron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

Geron Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of GERN opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Geron Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 43.61%.The business had revenue of $47.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

