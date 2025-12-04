Teton Advisors Inc. Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Ducommun comprises 4.4% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of Ducommun worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Price Performance

Ducommun stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $101.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $149,565.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 67,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,850.27. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

