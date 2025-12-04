Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.28 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 11.34%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

BBW stock opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Build-A-Bear Workshop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig Leavitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $242,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,646.62. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 67,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,340.75. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 61,387 shares of company stock worth $4,417,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 453.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Further Reading

