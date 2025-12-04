Trek Financial LLC Invests $3.21 Million in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 445,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 745.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Sibanye Gold Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. Sibanye Gold Limited has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $13.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

View Our Latest Report on Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.