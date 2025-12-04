MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MAX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price objective on MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $886.01 million, a P/E ratio of -453.02 and a beta of 1.21.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.30 million. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,967,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,880.40. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $82,611.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,696,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,921,790.60. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 120,600 shares of company stock worth $1,494,582 in the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 557,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 85,581 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $4,675,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

