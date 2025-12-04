Mizuho Increases Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $56.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRNO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $69.20.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 72.41%. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $285,242.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,942.55. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 73.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Terreno Realty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.