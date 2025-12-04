Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.950-4.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE DCI opened at $87.45 on Thursday. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $90.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,221,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after buying an additional 29,822 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 772,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,203,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 680,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,672,000 after buying an additional 35,803 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

