Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $21.60 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,177 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $21,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $150,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,188.48. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,207.26. The trade was a 45.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 103,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,446,727 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Leerink Partners raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 156.95%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.