Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $853.0 million-$854.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $837.8 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.090-0.100 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.56 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CXM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $130,161.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 534,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,685.25. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 9,244 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $71,641.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 593,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,376.50. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 732,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 24,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2,480.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 1,412.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

