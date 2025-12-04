349,615 Shares in Alumis Inc. $ALMS Bought by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 349,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Alumis makes up about 1.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Alumis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Alumis by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial increased its stake in Alumis by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 387,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 248,202 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alumis by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter.

ALMS stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Alumis Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -1.87.

Alumis ( NASDAQ:ALMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 276,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $1,449,939.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 276,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,939.75. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $1,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,234,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,488,781.11. The trade was a 9.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,340,471 shares of company stock worth $14,478,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALMS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alumis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

