OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $858,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $949.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $898.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $1,020.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total value of $2,513,525.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,640. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total value of $5,033,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,454,778.68. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,528 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,824. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.75.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

