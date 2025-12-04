XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $549,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $399.00 to $348.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.93.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $357.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $436.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

