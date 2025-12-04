WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,313,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,774,000 after buying an additional 143,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 656,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,205,000 after buying an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 0.05. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

