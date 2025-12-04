XTX Topco Ltd Sells 36,395 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 66.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,395 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 370.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,949,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,676,000 after purchasing an additional 501,722 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $112.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.48 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 10.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 8,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $166,360.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,415.34. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

