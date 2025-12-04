WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $563,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,668.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 182,683 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 455,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,973,000 after acquiring an additional 142,668 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 231,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 118,458 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 68,909 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0%

FMB stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $51.99.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.