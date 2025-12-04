Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Takes $8.11 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total transaction of $6,935,793.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,843.65. This represents a 82.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.14, for a total transaction of $323,928.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,247.42. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,440 shares of company stock valued at $26,337,795. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $639.60 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $676.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $706.12. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.63.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

