WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,823 TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $73.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.7%

TTE opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.98%.The business had revenue of $87.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.