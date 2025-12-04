VestGen Advisors LLC Sells 55,560 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

VestGen Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 85.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 55,560 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 55.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Intel by 111.8% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,380.38 and a beta of 1.34. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

