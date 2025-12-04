PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on PACS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PACS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

PACS Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:PACS opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. PACS Group has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. PACS Group had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.29%. Analysts expect that PACS Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACS Group

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver acquired 16,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $500,047.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,896.10. The trade was a 278.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Todd Mitchell sold 159,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $4,769,128.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 755,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,591,938.04. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACS Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACS Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,277 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PACS Group in the second quarter worth $1,654,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PACS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,918,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PACS Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

