Optimize Financial Inc Invests $436,000 in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 195.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,906,000 after buying an additional 1,488,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oklo by 4,974.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oklo by 720.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 359,866 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the first quarter valued at about $6,929,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Oklo by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 284,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OKLO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oklo from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $146.00 target price on Oklo in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.57.

Oklo Stock Performance

NYSE:OKLO opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.50. Oklo Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $33,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,913,801.48. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $6,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,064,000. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 509,187 shares of company stock valued at $54,432,638. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

