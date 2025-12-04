Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Holdings Cut by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after buying an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,827,714,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after acquiring an additional 682,203 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $1,033.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $907.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $806.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,082.77.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

