Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $24.1240, with a volume of 6614978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3,777.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,125,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1,101.0% in the third quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 169,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 155,274 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 1.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

