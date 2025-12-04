PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research lowered shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PACS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PACS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

PACS opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. PACS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. PACS Group had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACS Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver acquired 16,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $500,047.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,896.10. This trade represents a 278.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Todd Mitchell sold 159,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $4,769,128.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 755,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,591,938.04. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PACS Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the first quarter worth $145,000.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

