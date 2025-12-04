Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Posts Earnings Results

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 5.52 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Premier Miton Group had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.18%.
Premier Miton Group Trading Down 5.2%
Shares of PMI stock opened at GBX 55 on Thursday. Premier Miton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 40.99 and a 12 month high of GBX 78. The company has a market cap of £86.67 million, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.21.
Premier Miton Group Company Profile
