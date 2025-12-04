Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Posts Earnings Results

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 5.52 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Premier Miton Group had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.18%.

Premier Miton Group Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of PMI stock opened at GBX 55 on Thursday. Premier Miton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 40.99 and a 12 month high of GBX 78. The company has a market cap of £86.67 million, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.21.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

