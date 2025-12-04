John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE WLY opened at $37.92 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 5.82%.The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.78%.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1,595.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

