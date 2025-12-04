National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ: NESR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2025 – National Energy Services Reunited had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – National Energy Services Reunited had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – National Energy Services Reunited had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – National Energy Services Reunited had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – National Energy Services Reunited had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – National Energy Services Reunited was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2025 – National Energy Services Reunited was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2025 – National Energy Services Reunited had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – National Energy Services Reunited was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/10/2025 – National Energy Services Reunited had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – National Energy Services Reunited had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.