nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.50 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.79% from the stock’s current price.

NCNO has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair upgraded nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nCino from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Get nCino alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on nCino

nCino Price Performance

nCino stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. nCino has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $125,978.61. Following the sale, the director owned 1,187,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,651,439.80. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 10,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $258,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 618,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,965,988.57. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,940,562 shares of company stock valued at $118,143,440 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,666,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,491,000 after purchasing an additional 836,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in nCino by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in nCino by 27.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in nCino by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,099,000 after buying an additional 94,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.